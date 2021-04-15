Canada Factory Sales Fall 1.6% in February

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales fell in February after a big gain in the previous month, as a global shortage of microchips weighed on transportation equipment sales.

Canadian factory sales declined 1.6% in February from January to a seasonally adjusted basis to 55.36 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of US$44.22 billion, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations weren't available.

The prior month's data were revised, and now indicate sales increased 3.4% in January versus the earlier estimate of a 3.1% rise.

On a volume, or price-adjusted, basis, factory sales fell 4% in February.

The data agency said motor vehicle sales were down 14.5% in February from the previous month because of the global shortage in microchips, which has caused production slowdowns or shutdowns at several assembly plants. Exports of motor vehicle parts declined 10.9% in the month. Overall, the transportation equipment category fell 11.4% in February.

Meanwhile, sales of plastics and rubber products declined 8.7% and non-metallic mineral products declined 15.8%.

February's overall decline was offset, in part, by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, chemicals, and wood products.

The capacity utilization rate in Canadian factories fell to 75.7% in February from 76.5% in the previous month because of lower production. New orders fell 6.6% in February, while unfilled orders decreased 1.1%.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 0919ET