MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Canada Factory Sales Fell 1% in February According to Early Estimate

03/24/2021 | 09:07am EDT
By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales likely declined in February, according to an early estimate from the country's data agency, largely reflecting lower sales of transportation equipment.

Factory sales are estimated to have fallen 1.0% in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. The data agency is providing advance estimates for some indicators during the Covid-19 pandemic. The estimate for February may be revised when official data is released next month.

During the previous month, factory sales rose 3.1%.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0906ET

