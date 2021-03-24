Canada Factory Sales Fell 1% in February According to Early Estimate

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales likely declined in February, according to an early estimate from the country's data agency, largely reflecting lower sales of transportation equipment.

Factory sales are estimated to have fallen 1.0% in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. The data agency is providing advance estimates for some indicators during the Covid-19 pandemic. The estimate for February may be revised when official data is released next month.

During the previous month, factory sales rose 3.1%.

