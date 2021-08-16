Log in
Canada Factory Sales Rise 2.1% in June

08/16/2021 | 08:55am EDT
By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales climbed in June, with the auto sector doing much of the heavy lifting.

Canadian factory shipments rose 2.1% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 59.23 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent to $47.33 billion, Statistics Canada said Monday. Market expectations were for a 2.4% advance, according to economists at TD Securities. This marked the first increase in manufacturing sales after two months of declines.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, factory sales in June jumped 2.2%.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 0854ET

