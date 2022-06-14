Log in
News: Latest News
Canada Factory Shipments Climb 1.7% in April

06/14/2022 | 09:09am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing shipments rose in April, with sales of energy products reaching a record high. The previous month's data were also revised sharply higher.

Canadian factory sales jumped 1.7% in April from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 72.30 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent to US$56.05 billion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a 2% advance, according to economists at TD Securities.

The previous month's data were revised higher, and now indicate factory sales rose 3.5% in April versus the earlier estimate of a 2.5% gain.

On a price-adjusted, or volume, basis, Canadian manufacturing sales in April advanced 0.9% on a month-over-month basis.

Meanwhile, inventory levels held by factories rose to another record, up 2.3%, to C$111.75 billion. As for forward-looking indicators, unfilled orders increased 2.9%, to C$103.89 billion, or the highest level since early 2020; and new orders climbed 3.1%, to C$75.21 billion.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 0908ET

