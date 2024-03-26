OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% in February from January, largely driven by higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies, as well as the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 60.7%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 80.1%.

(Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Ismail Shakil)