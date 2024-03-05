By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's budget watchdog said the federal government's fiscal deficit is expected to widen by a third, and exceed the level that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has vowed to maintain.

In an analysis published Tuesday, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer said it expects the budget deficit for the current fiscal year, ending March 31, to hit 46.8 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $35.5 billion. The shortfall is about a third larger than the C$35.3 billion deficit recorded in the previous year, and would exceed C$40 billion. Freeland has repeatedly said she would limit the budget deficit this fiscal year to C$40 billion, in response to fears that increased government spending would thwart Bank of Canada efforts to slow inflation down to 2%.

Freeland said this week she would present on April 16 her 2024 budget plan, which incorporates intentions on tax policy and spending priorities over the next 12 months.

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem has warned that spending by all levels of government above what is planned could pose a headwind in wrestling inflation down from its current 2.9% level to 2%. The Bank of Canada sets rate policy to reach and maintain 2% inflation. The central bank's target for the overnight rate is at 5%, and the majority of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week expect the Bank of Canada to start gradually cutting rates in June.

The federal budget officer said economic growth in Canada would remain sluggish through 2024 due to elevated interest rates, which is dampening consumer spending and housing activity. The slowdown in growth and higher expenses led to the wider projected deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year, it added.

The watchdog projects a gradual decline in the budget deficit, to about C$20 billion by the end of the decade, although that assumes no new spending measures are introduced, and existing temporary programs are allowed to unwind.

Canada's Liberal government is under pressure to increase spending to accelerate the construction of new homes, given a sizable shortage of housing units based on demand. The Liberals - struggling in public-opinion polls - have also introduced a universal drug-plan, with a starting estimated annual cost of C$1.5 billion. A final cost won't be known until deals are struck with all provinces, officials said.

The watchdog added higher interest rates have pushed upward the federal government's debt-service ratio - a measure of how much tax revenue is needed to pay obligations - to 10.2% for the 2023-24 fiscal year, or a marked increase from 7.8% in the prior 12-month period. It said it expects that ratio to increase further and average 10.7% through 2028-29, or "well above" the prepandemic low of 7%.

David Dodge, a former Bank of Canada governor, has warned that 10% is the "upper limit" for a sustainable cost-to-revenue ratio for the Canadian government.

In a report last week, the majority of lawmakers on the Canadian legislature's finance committee urged Freeland to impose surtaxes on corporate profits from the grocery and energy sectors, arguing their pricing behavior helped fuel inflation. Meanwhile, the Business Council of Canada, which represents chief executives from blue-chip companies, said Freeland must not introduce net new spending in her 2024 budget plan.

