Canada GDP Edged Up 0.1% in July

By Glenn Johnson

OTTAWA--Canadian economic output outpaced market projections with a slight increase in July from the previous month, led by growth in goods-producing industries.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the economy, was up 0.1% month-over-month in July at 2.056 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.51 trillion, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

The monthly outcome exceeded market expectations for a decline of 0.1%, according to economists at TD Securities. On a one-year basis, GDP rose 4.3%.

The data agency said early indicators suggest GDP in August remained essentially unchanged, although the estimate will be updated Oct. 28 with the release of official data.

Statistics Canada said goods-producing industries rose 0.5% in July with 11 of 20 industrial sectors showing increases. Oil-sands extraction increased by 5.1%, following decreases in the previous two months.

That growth was partially offset by a 0.1% decline in services-producing industries, the data agency said.

The real estate sector was largely unchanged in July as Statistics Canada said interest rates likely tempered activity.

Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 0901ET