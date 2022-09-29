Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada GDP Edged Up 0.1% in July

09/29/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Glenn Johnson


OTTAWA--Canadian economic output outpaced market projections with a slight increase in July from the previous month, led by growth in goods-producing industries.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the economy, was up 0.1% month-over-month in July at 2.056 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.51 trillion, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

The monthly outcome exceeded market expectations for a decline of 0.1%, according to economists at TD Securities. On a one-year basis, GDP rose 4.3%.

The data agency said early indicators suggest GDP in August remained essentially unchanged, although the estimate will be updated Oct. 28 with the release of official data.

Statistics Canada said goods-producing industries rose 0.5% in July with 11 of 20 industrial sectors showing increases. Oil-sands extraction increased by 5.1%, following decreases in the previous two months.

That growth was partially offset by a 0.1% decline in services-producing industries, the data agency said.

The real estate sector was largely unchanged in July as Statistics Canada said interest rates likely tempered activity.


Write to Glenn Johnson at glenn.johnson@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 0901ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.07% 89.88 Delayed Quote.9.98%
WTI 1.04% 82.584 Delayed Quote.8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12aNord Stream 1 likely to stop leaking gas on Monday, operator says
RE
09:09aParaguay says 'excellent' Taiwan ties not conditional on new investment
RE
09:08aCanadian economy surprises with 0.1% growth in July, August seen flat
RE
09:06aU.S. to prioritize Pacific islands in contest with China
RE
09:05aSpain will tax big fortunes of at least three million euro in assets, minister says
RE
09:02aIndia's current account deficit widens in April-June; seen worsening
RE
09:02aCanada GDP Edged Up 0.1% in July
DJ
09:02aU.S. Jobless Claims Down 16K to 193K in Sept. 24 Week
DJ
08:58aAbout 239,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona
RE
08:57aRouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
4Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022
5Qalaa E : Holdings 2Q22 Business Review - Consolidated Results

HOT NEWS