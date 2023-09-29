By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian economic output remained soft in July as modest strength in services-producing industries was balanced by a contraction in goods-producing industries and a second straight month of manufacturing industry weakness.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, was essentially unchanged from the month before at 2.082 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.544 trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Economists were expecting GDP to rise 0.1% for the month, after it declined 0.2% in June, according to TD Securities.

On a one-year basis, GDP increased 1.1%.

The data agency said that advance information indicates GDP edged up 0.1% month-over-month in August, though the estimate will be updated.

