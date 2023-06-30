By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Economic activity in Canada unexpectedly flattened in April, though pockets of strength and indications growth rebounded in May suggest an economy that remains resilient.

April's weakness in part reflected the impact of one the biggest strikes in recent years and comes after activity for the month before was revised upward, while the flash estimate suggests growth for the second quarter of the year, while cooler than at the start of 2023, is tracking ahead of the Bank of Canada's latest projection.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, was essentially unchanged in April from the month before at 2.085 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.573 trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday. Compared with a year earlier, GDP was up 1.7%.

The pace of industry-level activity was below the consensus call from economists for a monthly advance of 0.2%, in line with the data agency's initial estimate. And it comes after GDP edged up 0.1% in March, revised from an earlier estimate of essentially flat activity.

Advance information points to the economy in May growing 0.4%, Statistics Canada said.

"The bigger picture is that the Canadian economy is managing to keep its head above water in the face of many challenges," BMO Economics chief economist Douglas Porter said, adding GDP hasn't declined in any month so far this year, despite widespread expectations at the start of the year Canada was headed for a recession.

The Bank of Canada next meets to decide on interest rates July 12, and while some economists expect another quarter-percentage point increase, others anticipate bank officials will wait to see how the economy reacts over the summer to increases to-date.

The central bank earlier this month boosted its benchmark policy rate one-quarter percentage point to a 22-year high of 4.75%, ending a short-lived pause on its aggressive tightening following strong consumer spending in the first quarter and amid concerns inflation could get stuck above its 2% target.

A recovery in the housing market in recent months has heightened expectations the bank will consider back-to-back rate increases, though other indicators have been mixed. Annual inflation cooled to 3.4% in May, the slowest pace since mid-2021, though food prices remain elevated and some core measures remain stubbornly above the 2% target, and employment among younger workers in Canada fell in May, nudging the jobless higher even as wage growth remained above 5% for a fourth straight month.

The broad-based weakness in economic activity in April doesn't appear to be a sign of things to come, given the preliminary estimate for May, said Capital Economics assistant economist Olivia Cross. She estimates GDP growth for the second quarter is tracking above the Bank of Canada's latest forecast for a rise of 1% quarter-over-quarter, annualized, while the outlook for May provides a strong base for the third quarter that suggests another interest-rate increase is likely next month.

Economists estimate that a strike by federal government workers in the final two weeks of April knocked about one-tenth of a percentage point off April GDP. Wholesale trade also remained weak for the month, and has now contracted three months in a row, while manufacturing logged a first decline in first months.

While services-producing sectors of the economy were subdued overall, real estate and rental and leasing saw its largest month advance since December 2020 as the recovery in the housing market in recent months continued. Goods-producing sectors were led by ongoing strength in oil and gas extraction and an expansion in mining, which drove a fourth consecutive month of growth for the sector, while construction advanced in April despite lower residential building work.

Although its estimates will be updated when the official data are released at the end of July, Statistics Canada said the strong economic activity in May was led by manufacturing and wholesale trade, and by real-estate and broker offices.

Randall Bartlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins, said the central bank probably won't be happy with sustained output gains in the economy outside of the public sector so far in the second quarter, particularly in real estate.

"Combined with the ongoing reluctance of core CPI inflation to trend toward the bank's 2% target, we continue to expect the bank will hike by another 25 basis points at its July meeting. It will also likely keep the door open to further hikes depending on how the data develops," Bartlett said.

