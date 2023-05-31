By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's economy recovered in the first quarter, rebounding strongly after stalling in the final three months of last year.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced in the economy, rose 3.1% at an annualized rate in the fourth quarter to 2.203 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.62 trillion, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Market expectations were for a 2.5% advance for the period, according to economists at TD Securities.

Canada's GDP edged down 0.1% in final quarter of 2022 from the quarter before, revised slightly from unchanged.

Industry-level GDP data for March showed that the economy was essentially unchanged from the previous month, modestly ahead of Statistics Canada advance estimate for GDP to have edged 0.1% lower for the month.

The data agency provided an early estimate for April that suggests that GDP increased 0.2% from March.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0848ET