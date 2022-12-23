Canada GDP Rises 0.1% in October

By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's economy grew slightly in October as growth in output by services-producing industries was partially offset by a contraction in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and weakness in manufacturing.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, rose 0.1% in October from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 2.073 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.519 trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday. GDP rose by a revised 0.2% in September.

Statistics Canada said early indications are that GDP in November was essentially unchanged, though the estimate will be updated.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 0859ET