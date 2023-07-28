By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian economic output grew modestly in May as a rise in output by services industries offset weakness in good-producing industries.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, increased 0.3% from the month before to 2.091 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.581 trillion, Statistics Canada said Friday. The rise was in line with the consensus expectation of economists, according to TD Securities.

GDP growth in April was revised to 0.1% on-month, from an initial estimate of essentially unchanged.

On a one-year basis, GDP rose 1.9%.

The data agency said advance information indicates GDP fell 0.2% month-over-month in June, though the estimate will be updated.

