OTTAWA--Canada's goods-trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed in July as exports recovered and a strike at marine ports on the country's west coast weighed heavily on imports.

The country posted a merchandise-trade deficit of 987 million Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $723.6 million, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. The consensus forecast was for a C$3.65 billion deficit, according to economists at TD Securities.

June's deficit was revised up down by $1.19 billion to $4.92 billion.

Merchandise exports, although held back by the strike by port workers in British Columbia, advanced 0.7% to C$60.42 billion in the latest month, following declines in May and June, while imports slumped 5.4% to C$61.40 billion, the sharpest fall since January 2022, the data agency said.

The strike that began at the start of July disrupted regular port operations for more than 13 days, with customs-based imports cleared in British Columbia ports down by the most from June to July since 2005. Exports leaving British Columbia ports were also sharply lower, though that was countered by shipments of goods less affected by the action.

The data agency cautioned that Canada's international trade could be affected by the strike in subsequent months as freight backlogs continue to be cleared.

Canadian exports of energy products slipped 0.3% for the month, and exports of unwrought gold dragged down shipments of metal and non-metallic mineral products. But exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts was up strongly to a fresh record, and exports of canola more than doubled to lead increased shipments of farm, fishing and intermediate food products, Statistics Canada said.

Exports to the U.S., Canada's biggest export market by a wide margin, were 1.5% higher, while imports were down 0.6%. That widened Canada's surplus with its neighbor to C$7.38 billion from $6.44 billion the month before.

Exports to countries other than the U.S. declined 2.0% in July, the agency said. On the imports side, purchases from abroad were 13.2% lower, the sharpest drop since October 2026.

On a volume, or price-adjusted, basis, exports overall edged down 0.2% in July, while imports fell 4.3%.

When international trade in goods and international trade in services were combined, Canadian exports increased 0.5%, while imports dropped 4.0%. As a result, Canada's trade deficit--incorporating both goods and services--narrowed to C$2.4 billion from C$6.01 billion in June.

Canadian economic output looks to have remained subdued in July after unexpectedly contracting in June as wholesale trade fell following a strong advance the month before and forest fires held back a number of industries, including mining and rail transportation. Industry-level gross domestic product fell 0.2% in June and Statistics Canada's advance information indicates GDP was essentially unchanged month-over-month in July.

