Canada Goods Trade Surplus Rises to C$5.32 Billion

07/07/2022 | 08:58am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada's merchandise-trade surplus with the rest of the world widened in May to the biggest in nearly 14 years, buoyed by higher energy prices.

Statistics Canada said Thursday the country posted a goods-trade surplus of 5.32 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $4.08 billion. The consensus expectation was for a C$2.50 billion surplus, according to economists at TD Securities.

The merchandise-trade surplus for May was the biggest since August 2008, at the peak of a commodity bull run that preceded the global financial crisis. Exports rose 4.1% in May, whereas imports fell 0.7%.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 0857ET

