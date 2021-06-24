Log in
Canada Goose to go fur-free by end of next year

06/24/2021 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an advertisement near the flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose, in Sanlitun area of Beijing

(Reuters) -Luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would stop making its products with fur by the end of 2022 as the company looks to become more environmentally conscious after years of backlash over its use of coyote fur.

Several Canada Goose peers, including Versace, Michael Kors and Gucci, have recently decided to go fur-free, while apparel makers Nike Inc and Gap are looking to make their products more sustainable to cater to eco-conscious shoppers.

Canada Goose, known for its $1,000 parkas, will also stop buying fur by the end of this year. It had in 2020 unveiled plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain.

The company has long drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations such as the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has called it a symbol that "represents anything but warmth," as its winter parkas have their hoods lined with fur trim.

Canada Goose's website, however, says it still uses natural down in jackets, even as PETA alleges the down industry uses painful methods to kill geese for making jackets.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS