News: Latest News
Canada Home Sales Decline 12.6% in April on Higher Interest Rates

05/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Existing home sales in Canada dropped in April to a roughly 20-month low, as rate rises from the Bank of Canada began to squeeze the residential real-estate market.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday sales of existing homes fell 12.6% in April from the previous month, to a level last recorded in the summer of 2020. On an adjusted basis, sales were 26% below year-ago levels in April.

The association said 80% of local markets recorded lower sales in April, with the greater Toronto area accounting for the bulk of the pullback.

Even with the decline, April 2022 marked the third-best April on record, behind performances in 2021 and 2016, the association said.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 0937ET

