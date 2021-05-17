Canada Home Sales Fall 12.5% in April After Record March -- Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian home sales declined in April after smashing a record in the previous month, while year-over-year price gains continued to accelerate.

Data released Monday from the Canadian Real Estate Association indicated home sales across Canada fell 12.5% in April, the first month-over-month pullback since November. The association's house-price index, on a seasonally adjusted basis, rose 23% from a year ago to 723,500 Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $597,250. On an actual, or nonadjusted, basis, average house prices surged 42%.

The data for April this year marked the best performance in April on record. In contrast, April's results last year--at the height of pandemic-induced restrictions--marked the worst performance for that particular month on record.

CREA said the results were affected by a new round of Covid-19-related economic restrictions, starting in late March and April, as authorities moved to slow rapid growth in transmission due to variants.

The association said there is evidence emerging that some of what it describes as extreme imbalances--most notably, a lack of housing supply for would-be buyers--are beginning to unwind. The amount of housing inventory available across the country rose in April to two months worth, up from a record low of 1.7 months in March. CREA said even with the increase, the amount of housing inventory remains well below the long-term average of roughly five months.

Canada is experiencing a housing craze triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the demand for more space, rock-bottom interest rates, and demographics, with millennials moving into their prime-buying years. Yet Canada has seen a more dramatic price run-up than all Group of Seven countries, according to housing data collected by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Earlier Monday, data indicated housing starts in Canada fell nearly 20% in April after reaching a four-decade high in the previous month. Still, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. noted that April's annualized rate of starts, at nearly 270,000, remain in elevated territory relative to the long-term historical average.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-21 1024ET