Canada Home Sales Up 1.3% in October, First Increase Since Rate-Rise Campaign

OTTAWA--Existing home sales in Canada rose in October, the first month-over-month increase since February, or just before the Bank of Canada embarked on one of the most aggressive rate-rising campaigns in the developed world.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said sales of existing homes rose 1.3% in October from the previous month, adding that 60% of local markets tracked reported an advance in home sales. On a nonadjusted basis, transactions in October were 36% below year-ago levels.

The data suggest "the slow down in Canadian housing markets is winding up," said Shaun Cathcart, an economist with the association.

The real-estate data indicated benchmark house prices--calculated in a similar fashion to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index--fell 1.2% in October from the prior month, or the smallest drop since June. Mr. Cathcart said monthly price drops have decelerated for four straight months.

On an annual basis, unadjusted prices fell 0.8%--or the first year-over-year drop since November 2019. On a seasonally-adjusted basis, year-over-year prices fell 0.4%, to just over 756,000 Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of US$567,000. Despite the drop, benchmark home prices remain about 35% above levels from a half-decade ago.

Canada's housing market, which accounted for one-fifth of the country's economic growth in 2021, has weakened sharply since the Bank of Canada started one of the most aggressive rate-rising campaigns among developed-world banks. The central bank has raised its main interest rate by 3.5 percentage points this year, to 3.75%, and Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said last week that more rate increases are likely.

However, the central bank has also signaled that rate increases have weighed on certain sectors of the economy, namely housing and manufacturing, and that it is ready to slow down the pace of monetary tightening as it expects close to no growth in gross domestic product up until mid-2023.

