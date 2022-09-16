Advanced search
Canada Housing Starts Drop 3%, to 267,443

09/16/2022 | 08:44am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts edged down in August, as construction of condominium buildings tailed off.

Housing starts for August reached a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 267,443 units, down 3% from July's level of 275,158, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday. Market expectations were for housing starts to decline to 265,000, according to economists at TD Securities.

Housing starts peaked in May, at an adjusted annualized rate of just over 281,000.

The trend measure--a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts--rose slightly in August to 267,309 units, from 264,467 in the previous month.

In the August report, CMHC said urban starts of multifamily units, like condominiums and row houses, fell 4%, to 187,602 units, while starts of single-detached urban homes rose 1%, to 59,169 units.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 0843ET

HOT NEWS