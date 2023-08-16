By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts pulled back in July after a big jump the month before, though the trend continues to head higher as the market builds on its recovery this year.

Housing starts across Canada came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 254,966 units for the month, a 10% decline from the month before, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Wednesday. June marked the largest month-to-month rise in the last 10 years, rising 41% following a sharp drop the previous month.

Despite July's fall, total housing starts for all areas in Canada were 7.4% above the five-year average.

The trend measure--a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts--advanced 2.8% to 242,525 units in July, Canada's national housing agency said.

Urban starts of multi-family units, such as condominiums and row houses, fell by 12% to 193,446 units, while starts for single detached units was 4% lower at 41,411 units.

