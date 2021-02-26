Log in
Canada Industrial Prices Rose 2% in January From December

02/26/2021 | 09:13am EST
OTTAWA--Canadian producer prices rose in January, mainly as a result of higher prices for lumber and other wood products, as well as energy and petroleum products.

Canada's industrial product price index rose 2% in January from the previous month, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

On a 12-month basis, the producer-price index rose 4%.

Prices for raw materials, which track prices paid by manufacturers, rose 5.7% in January from the previous month. On a 12-month basis, prices for raw materials were up 6.2%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 0912ET

