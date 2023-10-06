By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Employment in Canada rose more strongly than expected in September, helping hold the jobless rate steady for a third straight month.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that Canada's economy added a net 63,800 jobs for the month, after employment increased 39,900 in August. Market expectations were for the addition of 20,000 jobs in September, according to economists at TD Securities.

The unemployment rate in September was unchanged at 5.5%, where expectations were for the jobless rate to edge up to 5.6%.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate in September ticked up 0.1 percentage point on-month to 4.6%.

