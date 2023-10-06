By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's labor market again showed signs of resilience last month despite a cooling economy, with stronger-than-anticipated hiring and a pick up in wages.

The number of employed working-aged people in Canada rose by 63,800 in September from the month before, while the unemployment rate was steady for a third straight month at 5.5%, Statistics Canada reported Friday. Market expectations were for the economy to add 20,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.6%, according to economists at TD Securities.

When calculated using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 4.6%.

Signs Canada's labor market is holding on to some of its tightness could worry central bank policymakers who have left the door open to further increasing interest rates but are also concerned about over-tightening monetary policy and forcing a hard landing on the economy. Inflation has cooled more slowly than the bank had earlier anticipated, and has even accelerated in recent months, even as other indicators point to faltering demand and a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Wage growth, a key area of concern for the central bank, again accelerated in September. Average hourly wages for permanent employees rose 5.3% on a monthly basis, after climbing 5.2% the month before, pointing to inflationary pressures.

Further hinting at job-market resilience, total hours worked were virtually unchanged on-month in August and up 2.6% compared with a year earlier. And the employment rate, the proportion of those 15 years and older who were working, edged up 0.1 point to 62.0% to offset a decline the month before.

The jobs market has loosened considerably over the last year, particularly considering the rapid population growth Canada has seen, and the jobless rate had until more recently been inching upward.

Population growth again outpaced job growth in September, with the working-age population of those 15 and older jumping by 82,100. Employment has grown an average 30,000 a month since the beginning of the year, failing to match the roughly 50,000 monthly jobs needed for the employment rate to remain constant.

The September data shows the bulk of the jobs added were concentrated in part-time work. Part-time employment since the beginning of the year has risen 1.9%, ahead of the 1.0% growth seen in full-time positions.

Education services also accounted for many of the jobs added for the month, offsetting a fall in August, and the data agency noted slight variations in the time of when school-year contracts end and begin can effect month-to-month changes for the industry.

The Bank of Canada, which next decides on its policy rate Oct. 25, last month held its benchmark rate steady at a 22-year high of 5% after back-to-back quarter-point increases in June and July.

Economic output unexpectedly contracted on an annualized basis in the second quarter of the year, and industry-level growth in gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in July and is estimated to have only ticked up 0.1% in August. However, after cooling steadily consumer-price inflation accelerated for a second straight in August to 4%, double the Bank of Canada's 2% target.

The monthly jobs report showed employment again rose in transportation and warehousing, but there were fewer people working in finance, insurance, real estate and leasing for the month. Construction employment also was down, partially countering an increase in August.

The ranks of the self-employed increased for a second consecutive month in September, rising by 1.0% after a gain of 1.9% the month before. Employee numbers in the public sector were up 0.9% for the month, while the number of private-sector workers was little changed, the agency said.

