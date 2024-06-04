By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--The Canadian government lacks the capacity and tools to deter cybercrime and address the growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, the country's auditor-general said Tuesday in a report.

The office of the Auditor General, equivalent to the U.S.'s Government Accountability Office, said its investigation found "breakdowns in response, coordination, enforcement, tracking, and analysis between and across the organizations responsible for protecting Canadians from cybercrime."

Canadian law-enforcement authorities say that only 10% of cybercrimes are reported. Based on reports they have received, households lost over 500 million Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $366 million, to cyberfraud in 2022, or the most recent year of data. Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz previously listed cybersecurity as a top vulnerability to the country's financial stability. JP Morgan Chase invests roughly $15 billion a year in cybersecurity.

The Audtior General said the country's national police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and selected federal agencies "did not have the capacity and capability to effectively enforce laws against cybercrime activities to ensure the safety and security of Canadians."

The auditor's report indicated, for instance, that the RCMP has trouble recruiting and retaining staff to deal with cybercrime. Further, the auditor's report said many incidents of cybercrime were reported to the wrong organizations, and that organizations didn't respond or redirect the reports they received.

Government officials are scheduled to address the report's findings later on Tuesday.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-24 1128ET