Canada Launches Just Transition Engagement

July 20, 2021 Ottawa, Ontario Natural Resources Canada

Canada is building a clean energy future that leaves no one behind.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today launched an engagement process asking Canadians how the Government of Canada can ensure a just and equitable transition to a low-carbon future for workers and their communities.



Through this process, the government is calling on stakeholders, such as labour, non-governmental organizations and industry, as well as provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners, to provide feedback on potential elements of proposed just transition legislation. This includes the development of just transition principles that would inform government decision-making and the creation of a Just Transition Advisory Body. For more information, and to participate, visit www.just-transition.ca.



Countries around the world have made bold and ambitious commitments to meet 2030 and 2050 climate goals, and many are embedding just transition considerations in how they reach these goals. The preamble of the 2015 Paris Agreement underlines the importance of a just transition and the creation of decent work and good jobs. Real climate action today will make our economy stronger and more competitive, and it will also create jobs across the country.

Canadians have expressed their expectations that the government will ensure that the low-carbon transition is just and equitable so that equity-deserving groups - such as women, Indigenous Peoples, racialized individuals, people with disabilities and youth - are able to benefit from new jobs and opportunities. Consulting Canadians on the development of just transition legislation will help ensure that all voices are heard.