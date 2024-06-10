By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she would kick-start on Monday the legislative process to implement an increase in the country's capital-gains tax to take effect June 25--a measure that's faced intense push-back from business leaders, economists and doctors.

The capital-gains tax change--which increases how much of a profit realized from an asset sale is subject to tax--is the centerpiece policy in the Liberal government's 2024 budget plan.

The anticipated revenue from the tax increase is set to help the incumbent Liberals--struggling in nearly all public-opinion polls--finance new initiatives to help lower-income and younger Canadians, and limit the size of the annual budget deficit.

"We need an economic plan that delivers fairness for every generation," said Freeland at an event in Toronto, reiterating that the tax change would only materially affect a small fraction of the country's high-income earners.

Canada anticipates the capital-gains tax change would raise nearly 7 billion Canadian dollars, or the equivalent of $5.1 billion, in the current fiscal year, and about C$20 billion over a five-year period. The budget plan contemplates about C$36 billion in net new spending over the next half decade.

"Given the need to make investments, and given the need to do it in a fiscally responsible way, we realize that this needs to be underpinned by a plan for tax fairness," she said.

The capital-gains tax hike wasn't part of legislation to implement the 2024 budget plan.

Under Canada's parliamentary system, the tax change can come into effect without legislation. Freeland said the government would introduce Monday a so-called ways-and-means motion in the legislature that outlines the change to the capital-gains taxation system. Once introduced, bureaucrats work to implement the measure. The motion is expected to be approved when it comes up for a vote, with legislation emerging afterward.

The tax change has triggered rebukes from economists and business groups, arguing the measure threatens to dissuade investment in Canada at a crucial point in the economic cycle.

The capital-gains tax increase will "not help attract capital and investors from abroad or within the country. Yet, they are needed to address our well documented lackluster performance on productivity and innovation especially when recent quarterly data suggests a widening productivity gap with the United States," said David-Alexandre Brassard, chief economist at the Chartered Professional Economists of Canada. "Canada is not exactly swimming in entrepreneurship, it currently stands at an all-time low."

Last week, Statistics Canada said productivity fell in the first quarter, or the sixth quarterly drop in a two-year time frame. On a one- and two-year basis, Canadian productivity fell 0.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

The Canadian Medical Association warned Sunday that the capital-gains shakeup would add undue financial strain on physicians, and impose "yet another barrier to retaining and recruiting physicians," as doctors who incorporated their medical practices wouldn't be exempt from the tax change.

