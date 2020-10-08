Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Life reopens suspended UK property fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 04:50am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada Life has reopened its suspended 341 million pound UK property fund as of Thursday, a spokesperson said by email.

"Following the latest valuation of the LF CanLife UK Property ACS, we can confirm we are able to remove the 185-day notice period for trades, which effectively means the funds have re-opened from 8 October 2020," the firm said in an emailed statement.

Much of Britain's UK property fund market was frozen for six months as it was not possible to give an accurate valuation of the funds' assets.

But funds such as those managed by BlackRock and Legal and General have started to reopen after surveyors lifted a "material uncertainty" clause last month.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Lawrence White)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.04% 592.05 Delayed Quote.15.42%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC 0.47% 200.3 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
LF CORP. 1.09% 13850 End-of-day quote.-25.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aClashes erupt in protests against new Indonesian jobs law
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aBank of England's Bailey urges banks to tap capital buffers
RE
05:13aECB has to use available tools as pandemic hits inflation, de Guindos says
RE
05:10aSUMITOMO METAL MINING : SMM is reviewing its strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda
PU
05:00aEgypt keeps domestic fuel prices unchanged
RE
04:55aMARTIN KLUS : Thanks to a trade agreement with the EU, Canada opens its doors to small and medium-sized businesses from Slovakia even at the time of the corona crisis
PU
04:50aBank of England not out of firepower, Bailey says
RE
04:50aBank of England's Bailey says risks are very much to the downside
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack 75 billion pounds mortgage mystery
3SÜDZUCKER AG : SÜDZUCKER : Suedzucker's second-quarter earnings surge two-fold on sugar, biofuels strength
4AMS AG : AMS : announces exclusion of subscription rights in relation to a potential placement of Convertible ..
5TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : – Q3 2020 Revenue Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group