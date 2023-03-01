Canada Manufacturing Sector Growth Accelerates in February

By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in February, building on tentative signs of a recovery in the early months of the year as output and new orders picked up, data showed Wednesday.

The S&P Global Canada manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 52.4 from 51.0 in January, hitting the highest level since last July. The index has for two months running been above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction, after sitting in contraction territory since July.

February's findings reflected relatively positive data concerning the health of the Canadian manufacturing economy, said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Growth rates for a range of variables improved, most notably for output and new orders amid reports of firmer market demand," he said, adding that easing inflation was also seen as supportive for demand, with companies experiencing a drop in cost inflation to a multi-year low.

After raising its benchmark policy rate a further one-quarter percentage point to a 15-year high in January, the Bank of Canada signaled it would pause its aggressive tightening campaign to monitor the effects of higher interest rates on the economy.

Data released Tuesday showed industry-level gross domestic product in Canada declined 0.1% on a monthly basis in December after edging up the previous two months. Statistics Canada's early estimate suggested the economy rebounded in January, with growth of 0.3% from the month before.

S&P Global said manufacturing output and new orders continued to rise in February, with growth rates picking up from relatively modest levels to their highest since May.

The survey found there were reports of firmer market demand, though foreign sales remained subdued, with exports down for a ninth successive month, suggesting that the current upturn in overall orders is being largely led by the domestic market.

Overall, sentiment rose to its highest level since last July, with firms hopeful that the recent returns to growth in production and demand will be sustained, S&P Global said.

In February, input prices rose at the slowest pace since July 2020 amid reports that greater stability in supply chains was placing some downward pressure on costs, though underlying inflation remained elevated and companies continued to pass on a significant portion of their cost base to clients through higher output charges, S&P Global said.

Staffing levels increased for a fourth successive month, the data showed, but buying activity declined for the seventh month in a row and there was a similar modest fall in stocks of purchases as companies retained some caution and signaled a preference to use inventories in current production.

