Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada Manufacturing Sector Growth Accelerates in February

03/01/2023 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


Canadian manufacturing activity continued to strengthen in February, building on tentative signs of a recovery in the early months of the year as output and new orders picked up, data showed Wednesday.

The S&P Global Canada manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 52.4 from 51.0 in January, hitting the highest level since last July. The index has for two months running been above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction, after sitting in contraction territory since July.

February's findings reflected relatively positive data concerning the health of the Canadian manufacturing economy, said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Growth rates for a range of variables improved, most notably for output and new orders amid reports of firmer market demand," he said, adding that easing inflation was also seen as supportive for demand, with companies experiencing a drop in cost inflation to a multi-year low.

After raising its benchmark policy rate a further one-quarter percentage point to a 15-year high in January, the Bank of Canada signaled it would pause its aggressive tightening campaign to monitor the effects of higher interest rates on the economy.

Data released Tuesday showed industry-level gross domestic product in Canada declined 0.1% on a monthly basis in December after edging up the previous two months. Statistics Canada's early estimate suggested the economy rebounded in January, with growth of 0.3% from the month before.

S&P Global said manufacturing output and new orders continued to rise in February, with growth rates picking up from relatively modest levels to their highest since May.

The survey found there were reports of firmer market demand, though foreign sales remained subdued, with exports down for a ninth successive month, suggesting that the current upturn in overall orders is being largely led by the domestic market.

Overall, sentiment rose to its highest level since last July, with firms hopeful that the recent returns to growth in production and demand will be sustained, S&P Global said.

In February, input prices rose at the slowest pace since July 2020 amid reports that greater stability in supply chains was placing some downward pressure on costs, though underlying inflation remained elevated and companies continued to pass on a significant portion of their cost base to clients through higher output charges, S&P Global said.

Staffing levels increased for a fourth successive month, the data showed, but buying activity declined for the seventh month in a row and there was a similar modest fall in stocks of purchases as companies retained some caution and signaled a preference to use inventories in current production.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1010ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.73304 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.09% 1.3636 Delayed Quote.0.26%
Latest news "Economy"
10:33aU.S. Senate panel to vote to subpoena Starbucks CEO to testify
RE
10:33aLovin' it! Russians give Big Mac replacement the thumbs up
RE
10:30aGreece's policies may affect migrant sea routes to Italy - Italian minister
RE
10:29aWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 3.00%
RE
10:19aEurope's exports to Ukraine above pre-war levels in December, Eurostat says
RE
10:18aU.S. Manufacturing Sector's Contraction Eased Slightly in February -- S&P Global
DJ
10:17aElliott nominates slate of directors to Salesforce board - source
RE
10:15aISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:07aS.Africa's Aspen set for deals to revive idled production lines
RE
10:03aU.S. manufacturing sector contracts in February -ISM
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources
2Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, BAE Systems, Columbia Banking, KLA ..
3NEOEN : Join Neoen's webcast presenting its 2022 full-year results
4Stocks pinned to lows as rate fears weigh
5Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook

HOT NEWS