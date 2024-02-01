By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory to start the new year, though the pace of declines in output and new orders have softened, data showed Thursday.

The S&P Global Canada manufacturing purchasing managers index picked up to 48.3 in January from 45.4 the month before, which was the lowest level since May 2020. The latest measure marks a three-month high for the index but a ninth consecutive month below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the performance of Canada's manufacturing sector remained subdued at the start of 2024 as weak underlying demand for goods remained apparent.

"This continued to weigh on production levels and led to further cuts in purchasing activity and another round of job losses, albeit to lesser degrees than seen at the end of last year," Smith said.

Slower declines in several measures for manufacturers offers hope the downturn is bottoming out, he said.

In January, the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fourth straight policy meeting at a more-than-two-decade high of 5%, and noted that the economy is expected to remain weak through the middle of this year as high rates continue to hold back household and business spending. Annual inflation unexpectedly accelerated to 3.4% in December to remain out of reach of the central bank's 2% target.

Still, the economy looks to have recovered in the final quarter of last year after industry-level gross domestic product rose 0.2% from the month before and an early estimate points to 0.3% growth in December, which has GDP tracking a 1.2% annualized expansion for the final quarter of 2023, following a slight contraction in the third quarter.

S&P Global's survey found manufacturing production was cut for a sixth month in a row in January and there was a further drop in new orders, though in both cases the rates of decline were slower than at the end of last year. It said panelists commented on soft market demand, and an unwillingness among clients to commit to new work, especially against a backdrop of elevated market prices.

New export orders declined during January for a fifth month running.

On the jobs front, manufacturers continued to cut employment in January, albeit only marginally, and where jobs were cut it was linked to lower production requirements and sufficient capacity, S&P Global said.

There was a continued easing in inflationary pressures in January, with input prices and output charges rising at slower rates, the data showed.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-24 1018ET