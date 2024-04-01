By Robb M. Stewart

Canadian manufacturing activity improved slightly last month as output and new orders fell only modestly and confidence improved, data showed Monday.

The S&P Global Canada manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.8 in March from 49.7 the month before. The measure has remained below the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for 11 consecutive months, but now stands at the highest level in that time.

"Canada's manufacturing economy crawled closer to stabilization in March, with output and new orders recording only marginal falls," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Still, Smith said companies continued to report that market demand remained subdued, with clients cautious about committing to new work and so manufacturers remain focused on de-stocking as they seek to align production and inventory needs.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its policy interest rate at a more than two-decade high of 5% for a sixth straight policy meeting on April 10, though economists are watching for hints the central bank is prepared to lower the rate later in the year after annual inflation cooled for a second straight month to reach 2.8% in February,.

Canada's economy expanded 0.6% in January from the month before, the strongest pace in a year, due in part to a recovery following the end of public sector strikes in Quebec, and Statistics Canada's advance estimate suggests gross domestic product by industry rose 0.4% month-over-month in February.

S&P Global said its latest survey signaled concurrent declines in both output and new orders, though rates of contraction were marginal and the drop in new orders was the least pronounced in 13 months.

It said firms remained confident that output will be higher than present levels in 12 months' time, with confidence in the future picking up but remaining below trend. S&P Global said manufacturers are hopeful sales volumes will rise in line with better economic conditions and the start up of new projects, though still-high interest rates remain a concern and are viewed as a factor that could depress growth in the coming year.

Companies added to staffing levels for a second month in a row in March and although only marginal, the growth of labor capacity helped firms to comfortably keep on top of workloads, S&P Global said. Levels of work outstanding fell in March for a 20th successive month.

