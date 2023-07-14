By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Canadian factory shipments rose for a third straight month in May, driven by chemical products and motor vehicles.

Manufacturing sales rose 1.2% from the previous month at a seasonally adjusted 72.87 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $55.55 billion, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The result was stronger than the data agency's advance estimate for a rise of 0.8%.

Manufacturing sales on a price-adjusted, or constant-dollars, basis rose 2.2% to C$58.29 billion in May, indicating a higher volume of goods was sold for the month.

Sales of chemical products rose 4.8% in the month, mostly on higher sales of pesticide, fertilizer and other agricultural chemical products in the province of Alberta and on pharmaceutical and medicine products in Ontario, the statistics agency said.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, manufacturing sales increased 0.7% from the month before.

Motor vehicle sales rose 4.8% in May after a decline of 3.6% the previous month, with nearly all carmakers in Ontario increasing sales in the month. Sales of primary metals fell 6.9% in May, mainly on lower volume.

Inventory levels held by factories declined 0.6% on lower inventories in 11 of 21 manufacturing industries, led by declines of food products, petroleum and coal products and motor vehicle parts, the data agency said.

Unfilled orders, the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they aren't canceled, fell 1.5% for the latest month to the lowest level since May, 2022. New orders were 1.3% lower than in the month before.

