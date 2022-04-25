Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Canada March factory sales likely down 0.3% - Statscan flash estimate

04/25/2022 | 08:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers make jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.3% in March from February, largely driven by lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday.

The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 88.0%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
