July 19 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.8% in May from April at C$66.13 billion ($48.23 billion), led by lower sales at food and beverage retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely down 0.3% in June, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In May, sales were down in eight of nine subsectors, representing 73.1% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7%.

(Percent changes) May May Apr(rev) Apr(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Total -0.8 +1.0 +0.6 +0.7

Excluding autos/parts -1.3 +0.2 +1.7 +1.8

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3712 Canadian)

