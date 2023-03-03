By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves decreased by $1.14 billion in February, the federal finance department said Friday.

As of Feb. 28, the country's reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $108.77 billion, a decline from $109.91 billion the month before.

The government reported no intervention in the foreign-currency market in February, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department said that the amount of Canada bills outstanding rose by $664 million, to $2.47 billion, as of the end of February. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

At Feb. 28, foreign-currency reserves included securities of $74.83 billion, deposits of $6.15 billion, special drawing rights of $23.09 billion, and a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $4.39 billion, the finance department said.

The $1.14 billion net decrease in reserves in February involved:

--reserves management operations up $1.27 billion;

--return on investments down $1.04 billion;

--foreign-currency debt charges up $195 million;

--revaluation effects down $1.15 billion;

--net government operations down $26 million;

--no official intervention reported.

The currency composition of deposits and securities at Feb. 28 included: U.S. dollars $57.37 billion, euro $10.40 billion, pound sterling $6.79 billion, and yen $6.42 billion.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0829ET