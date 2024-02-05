By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves decreased by $1.98 billion last month, the federal finance department said Monday.

As of Jan. 31, the country's reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $116.3 billion, a decline from $118.28 billion the month before.

The government reported no intervention in the foreign-currency market in January, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department said the amount of Canada bills outstanding fell by $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion as of the end of January. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

At Jan. 31, foreign-currency reserves included securities of $80.64 billion, deposits of $7.67 billion, special drawing rights of $23.18 billion, and a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $4.09 billion, the finance department said.

The $1.98 billion net decrease in reserves in January involved:

--reserves management operations down $1.14 billion;

--return on investments up $63 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $148 million;

--revaluation effects down $759 million;

--no net government operations;

--no official intervention reported.

The currency composition of deposits and securities at Jan. 31 included: $62.73 billion U.S. dollars, $11.8 billion euro, $8.97 billion pound sterling, and $4.81 billion yen.

