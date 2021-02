Canada Monetary Reserves Drop $1.32 Billion in January

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves declined $1.32 billion in January, the federal Finance Department said Wednesday.

As of Jan. 29, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $89.11 billion, down from $90.43 billion a month earlier.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in January, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding rose by $166 million to $4.38 billion as of the end of January. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at Jan. 29 included securities of $74.55 billion; deposits $1.13 billion; special drawing rights $8.78 billion; and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $4.65 billion.

The $1.32 billion net decrease in the reserves in January involved:

--reserves management operations down $838 million;

--return on investments down $236 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $96 million;

--revaluation effects down $151 million;

--net government operations unchanged;

--no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Jan. 29 included: U.S. dollars $49.01 billion, euro $15.22 billion, pound sterling $6.82 billion, yen $4.63 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0834ET