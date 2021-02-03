Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada Monetary Reserves Drop $1.32 Billion in January

02/03/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves declined $1.32 billion in January, the federal Finance Department said Wednesday.

As of Jan. 29, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $89.11 billion, down from $90.43 billion a month earlier.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in January, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding rose by $166 million to $4.38 billion as of the end of January. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at Jan. 29 included securities of $74.55 billion; deposits $1.13 billion; special drawing rights $8.78 billion; and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $4.65 billion.

The $1.32 billion net decrease in the reserves in January involved:

--reserves management operations down $838 million;

--return on investments down $236 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $96 million;

--revaluation effects down $151 million;

--net government operations unchanged;

--no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Jan. 29 included: U.S. dollars $49.01 billion, euro $15.22 billion, pound sterling $6.82 billion, yen $4.63 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0834ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aAnt Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - Bloomberg News
RE
02:40aSpotify outlook weakens as pandemic uncertainty persists
RE
02:39aRESOLUTE SOFTWARE : Helps Global Cybersecurity Company Gain Competitive Advantage with a Digital Transformation
PR
02:36aU.S. private payrolls rebounded in January - ADP
RE
02:35aCanada Monetary Reserves Drop $1.32 Billion in January
DJ
02:30aReddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
RE
02:28aStocks rise as Reddit 'tumult' comes under U.S. scrutiny
RE
02:28aEu antitrust regulators to accept aspen's offer to cut cancer drug prices aimed at ending investigation - sources
RE
02:21aDraghi Hopes Drive Rally in Italian Bonds, Stocks
DJ
02:19aAsda says sales up 6.9% in Christmas period
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
3Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ