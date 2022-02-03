Log in
Canada Monetary Reserves Fall $2.21 Billion in January

02/03/2022 | 08:37am EST
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves decreased $2.21 billion in January, the federal finance department said Thursday.

As of Jan. 31, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $104.40 billion, a drop from $106.62 billion a month earlier.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in January, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding fell by $162 million to $3.79 billion as of the end of January. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at Jan. 31 included securities of $73.24 billion; deposits $2.85 billion; special drawing rights $23.86 billion; and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $4.44 billion.

The $2.21 billion net decrease in the reserves in January involved:

--reserves management operations down $924 million;

--return on investments down $859 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $97 million;

--revaluation effects down $333 million;

--net government operations unchanged;

--no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Jan. 31 included: U.S. dollars $52.84 billion, euro $11.38 billion, pound sterling $6.69 billion, yen $5.19 billion.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0836ET

