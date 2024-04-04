By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves rose by $1.699 billion last month, the federal finance department said Thursday.

As of March 28, the country's reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $117.95 billion, an increase from $116.25 billion the month before.

The government reported no intervention in the foreign-currency market in the latest month, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department said that the amount of Canada bills outstanding rose by $41 million to $1.60 billion as of the end of March. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

At March 28, foreign-currency reserves included securities of $80.28 billion, deposits of $9.6 billion, special drawing rights of $23.47 billion, and a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $3.89 billion, the finance department said.

The $1.699 billion net increase in reserves in March involved:

--reserves management operations up $1.54 billion;

--return on investments up $520 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $195 million;

--revaluation effects down $164 million;

--no net government operations;

--no official intervention reported.

The currency composition of deposits and securities at March 28 included: $63.16 billion U.S. dollars, $13.13 billion euro, $8.91 billion pound sterling, and $4.68 billion yen.

