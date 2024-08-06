By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves rose by $1.31 billion last month, the federal finance department said Tuesday.

As of July 31, the country's reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $124.21 billion, an increase from $122.9 billion the month before.

The government reported no intervention in the foreign-currency market in the latest month, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department said that the amount of Canada bills outstanding declined by $785 million to $1.62 billion as of the end of July. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

At July 31, foreign-currency reserves included securities of $83.46 billion, deposits of $12.47 billion, special drawing rights of $22.7 billion, and a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $3.89 billion, the finance department said.

The $1.31 billion net increase in reserves in July involved:

--reserves management operations, down $754 million;

--return on investments, up $1.31 billion;

--foreign-currency debt charges, down $176 million;

--revaluation effects, up $921 million;

--no net government operations;

--no official intervention reported.

The currency composition of deposits and securities at the end of July included: $67.96 billion U.S. dollars, $13.16 billion euro, $9.42 billion pound sterling, and $5.38 billion yen.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-24 0836ET