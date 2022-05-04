Log in
News: Latest News
Canada Monetary Reserves Rise $1.85 Billion in April

05/04/2022 | 08:36am EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves increased $1.85 billion in April, the federal finance department said Wednesday.

As of April 29, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $105.62 billion, an increase from $103.76 billion a month earlier.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in April, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding climbed by $53 million to $2.11 billion as of the end of April. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at April 29 included securities of $71.61 billion; deposits of $6.45 billion; special drawing rights of $23.32 billion; and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $4.24 billion.

The $1.85 billion net increase in the reserves in April involved:

--reserves management operations up $5.14 billion;

--return on investments down $1.35 billion;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $81 million;

--revaluation effects down $1.84 billion;

--net government operations down $16 million;

--no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at April 29 included: U.S. dollars $57.07 billion, euro $10.21 billion, pound sterling $6.25 billion, and yen $4.52 billion.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0835ET

HOT NEWS