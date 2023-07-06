By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves climbed by $444 million in June, the federal finance department said Thursday.

As of June 30, the country's reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $114.28 billion, up from $113.84 billion in the previous month.

The government reported no intervention in the foreign-currency market in June, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The finance department said that the amount of Canada bills outstanding rose by $332 million to $3.08 billion as of the end of May. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

At June 30, foreign-currency reserves included securities of $80.07 billion, deposits of $6.4 billion, special drawing rights of $23.19 billion, and a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund of $4.29 billion, the finance department said.

The $444 billion net increase in reserves in June involved:

--reserves management operations up $1.05 billion;

--return on investments down $679 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $101 million;

--revaluation effects up $216 million;

--net government operations down $39 million;

--no official intervention reported.

The currency composition of deposits and securities at June 30 included: U.S. dollars $61.74 billion, euro $10.82 billion, pound sterling $7.73 billion, and yen $6.19 billion.

