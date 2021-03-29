Canada Needs to Ensure Affordable Homeownership is Addressed in the 2021 Budget

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland preparing to present the first federal budget in more than two years on April 19, affordable housing is one of the top issues Canadians are expecting the Trudeau government to address in its long-term commitments to build back better. Habitat for Humanity Canada is calling on the government to build on the success of its National Housing Strategy with enhanced and accelerated investments that will smooth the path to affordable homeownership for more families across Canada.



“The need for affordable homeownership has only become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homes have become essential for shelter, health, security, stability and work,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada, “A home also serves as a fiscal anchor for so many, allowing them to build a solid financial foundation and improve their health and well-being”.

Recently, the House of Commons Finance Committee published its final report to the Minister of Finance on the results of its annual public budget consultation. Habitat for Humanity made several key budget recommendations to the government through its pre-budget submission and in conversation with the Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. These recommendations include the following:

Advance the National Housing Strategy with increased investments and continued attention to improving the application process, and terms and conditions for program participants.

Increase access to land for affordable housing providers, including through the Federal Lands Initiative and a new property acquisitions program.

Incent other orders of government to facilitate the creation of more affordable housing, including through land designations, building and zoning processes, and differentiated taxes and fees.



Habitat Canada also recommended that government continue to take action to sustain Canada’s charitable sector by establishing a “home” for charities and non-profits within the machinery of government and providing matching donations or other incentives that will encourage charitable giving to support critical offerings.

Habitat for Humanity looks forward to the tabling of Budget 2021 and continued, productive conversations with Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, CMHC, parliamentarians and policy makers focused on the National Housing Strategy and affordable housing across Canada.

Should you be interested in having Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Julia Deans comment on the forthcoming federal budget, please reach out to larlabossestewart@habitat.ca.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

