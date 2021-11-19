Log in
Canada New House Prices Rise 0.9% in October

11/19/2021 | 09:02am EST
By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian new house prices advanced in October, continuing their upward trend.

The prices rose 0.9% from September, Statistics Canada said Friday. From a year ago, new house prices advanced 11.5%.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Real Estate Association said existing home sales rose at their fastest one-month pace in more than a year. Prices also increased in the month, the association said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said last week that improving housing affordability would be one of her top policy priorities in the coming months. She said building new housing units aimed at immigrants and middle-class urban families would be one way to improve affordability and ensure economic stability.

According to Statistics Canada, new house prices rose on a month-over-month basis in 15 of the 27 metropolitan areas tracked. The biggest advance was recorded in the region that includes Kitchener and Waterloo, located west of Toronto. Two metropolitan areas saw declines in new home prices in October from the previous month.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 0902ET

