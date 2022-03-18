Log in
Canada New House Prices Rise 1.1% in February

03/18/2022 | 09:18am EDT
By Kim Mackrael


OTTAWA--Canadian new-house prices rose in February as construction costs continued to climb.

Statistics Canada said Friday its new-house price index advanced 1.1% in February. From a year ago, the index was up 10.9%.

The data agency attributed February's rise to continued increases in construction costs for material and labor. Softwood lumber prices jumped in December and January, and there have also been recent price gains for other materials such as furniture and fixtures and cement.

Cities reporting the biggest month-over-month increases in new-house prices were Calgary, Alberta, where prices rose 3.8% in February, and the city of Quebec, located in the province with the same name, where prices advanced 2.9%.


Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-22 0918ET

