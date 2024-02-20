By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he is optimistic that interest rates will come down this year after data indicated inflation slowed markedly in January.

Statistics Canada reported that inflation in January decelerated to 2.9%, after a 3.4% rise in the prior month. The slowdown was more pronounced than market expectations, as economists predicted 3.3% inflation in January.

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged last month, at 5%, and it sets rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation, or the midpoint of a 1% to 3% range. Its next decision is scheduled for March 6.

"We are optimistic that the Bank of Canada will start bringing down interest rates some time this year--hopefully sooner rather than later," Trudeau said at a media event in Vancouver, British Columbia, to unveil funding to build homes.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-24 1425ET