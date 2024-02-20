By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he is optimistic that interest rates will come down this year after data indicated inflation slowed markedly in January.

Statistics Canada reported that inflation in January decelerated to 2.9%, after a 3.4% rise in the prior month. The slowdown was more pronounced than market expectations, as economists predicted 3.3% inflation in January.

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged last month, at 5%, and it sets rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation, or the midpoint of a 1% to 3% range. Its next decision is scheduled for March 6.

"We are optimistic that the Bank of Canada will start bringing down interest rates some time this year--hopefully sooner rather than later," Trudeau said at a media event in Vancouver, British Columbia, to unveil funding to build homes.

The majority of economists expect the Bank of Canada to start cutting rates in either June or July, on the belief that economic activity will continue to stagnate and inflationary pressures recede.

A few economists on Tuesday said that excluding shelter, inflation in January rose 1.5%, or below the central bank's 2% target. Shelter costs have exerted the most upward pressure on inflation, reflecting higher mortgage rates - which move in tandem with central bank rate policy - and a sizable shortage of housing units. Immigration-fueled population growth has also pushed housing costs higher.

Shelter inflation in Canada rose 6.2% in January, and National Bank Financial said the difference between headline and shelter inflation is the widest in over four decades.

"The Bank of Canada continues to hit us with high interest rates, driving inflation up by driving up the cost of housing," said British Columbia Premier David Eby, who attended the event alongside Trudeau. The central bank, Eby added, "needs to pay attention to what's happening in B.C. and how families are being hurt here" amid higher mortgage payments and rents.

A spokesman for the Bank of Canada declined to comment.

Last year, Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem wrote to Eby and two other provincial premiers, warning them that their calls for interest-rate cuts to alleviate higher housing costs threatened to undermine the independence of the central bank.

