Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tells reporters:

* FIONA STORM CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE AND RECOVERY WILL REQUIRE A 'BIG EFFORT'

* GOVERNMENT IS READY TO SUPPORT PROVINCES WITH ANY NECESSARY RESOURCES, HAS APPROVED FEDERAL ASSISTANCE FOR NOVA SCOTIA

* THE ARMED FORCES WILL BE DEPLOYED TO HELP WITH CLEAN UP

