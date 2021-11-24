Canada PM Trudeau says he's extremely concerned by increases in cost of living
11/24/2021 | 02:46pm EST
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he was "extremely concerned" by increases in the cost of living caused by high inflation, telling legislators other nations faced the same challenge.
Canada's annual inflation rate hit an 18-year high of 4.7% in October, far above the Bank of Canada's 2% target, and analysts predict it will rise further.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)