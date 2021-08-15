Canada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election

OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau on Sunday visited Governor General Mary Simon to ask her
to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next
month, two years ahead of schedule.
Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front
entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as
Simon's residence. Simon is the representative of Queen
Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.
Trudeau is due to address reporters after the meeting.
Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-pm-trudeau-is-planning-call-snap-election-sept-20-sources-2021-08-12
on Thursday that Trudeau is seeking an election on Sept 20.
Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not
expire until October 2023, Trudeau is betting that high COVID-19
vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help
him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.
