OTTAWA--Canada's preliminary fiscal figures for the year ended March 31 indicate a slightly smaller budget deficit than forecast in the government's 2023 budget plan, the country's Finance Department said Friday.

According to the department's monthly fiscal monitor publication, early estimates indicate Canada posted a budget deficit of 41.31 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $30.3 billion. In the 2023 budget plan introduced in March, Canada's Liberal government said the budget deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year would come in at C$43.0 billion, or 1.5% of gross domestic product.

The preliminary budget deficit for 2022-23 marks a significant narrowing from the previous year's shortfall of C$90.2 billion, which reflected stimulus spending tied to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spending on onetime Covid-19 programs has largely ceased.

Overall, government outlays on programs, benefits and administration fell 6.5% in the 2022-23 fiscal year, relative to the previous 12-month period. That was partly offset by a 42% rise in public-debt charges, reflecting sharply higher interest rates.

The department said the preliminary figures for the 2022-23 fiscal year aren't final, because tax-revenue totals could be adjusted to reflect assessments of tax-filing returns.

Canada's 2023 budget plan projects the budget deficit to remain largely unchanged for the current 2023-24 fiscal year, at C$40.1 billion.

